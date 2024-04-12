Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret's Relationship Timeline

Professional golfer Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret, tied the knot in 2018, but they met years earlier — while in high school in Texas.

Verret, a former event planner, has been by her husband’s side throughout his rise through the ranks of golf, from his 2012 decision to turn pro during his sophomore year at the University of Texas to his first Masters win in 2015. In late 2017, Spieth popped the question, and the duo got married less than one year later.

The pair kept their ceremony under wraps, but in September 2021, the athlete shared the news that he and Verret were expecting their first child. Two months later, Spieth confirmed that Verret gave birth.

While Verret is a fixture on the sidelines at Spieth’s tournaments, the golfer has said that his wife “never comments” on his game — except for one memorable piece of advice she gave him ahead of his victory at the RBC Heritage event in April 2022.

“[She said], ‘You need to take 5 seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in,'” he told reporters after winning the tournament, adding that he thought about Verret’s directive throughout the day. “There [were] a couple times I was just going to rake it, and I was like, ‘No, I’ve got to take 5 seconds.’ I’m just glad it didn’t end up affecting it all, to be honest. Just made it a little more exciting at the end.”

Spieth has been open about the fact that golf is actually not at the top of his priority list despite his success. “My faith and then my family, and then after that, this is what I love to do,” he said during a 2017 press conference. “[Golf is] not No. 1 in my life. And I’ll have a family of my own someday and … golf will be fourth.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Spieth and Verret’s relationship timeline: