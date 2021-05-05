Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals and Controversies Over the Years

May 2021: Hearing

Josh was released on bond in May 2021, but not allowed to return home, following a lengthy hearing. His release conditions included limitations on visitation with his six children, stating he cannot be near them without his wife present. The TV personality cannot be around any other children, including his nieces and nephews at this time. He must wear a GPS tracker when he leaves his temporary residence at pastor LaCount Reber’s home. His travel will be limited to church, work, legal and medical appointments.