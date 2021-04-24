Josh Duggar is going to be a dad once again. The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s wife, Anna Duggar, is pregnant and the couple are expecting their seventh child together.

Anna, 32, announced their baby news on Friday, April 23, via Instagram with a video of their gender reveal. Josh, 33, and Anna, who married in 2008, stood under a transparent umbrella in a field as their six children ran in from behind them. The umbrella was filled with pink confetti.

“It’s a GIRL!!!!!” Anna wrote in the caption with a pink bow emoji. “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

The new addition means the girls will officially outnumber the boys in the household. She will join siblings Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

The parents did not reveal their little girl’s name yet, but it’s safe to say it will likely be another M-name. Their little one is set to arrive sometime in fall 2021.

The couple’s family sent their best wishes in the comments. “Another girl!!!😍😍 congratulations!!!💕” Joy-Anna Duggar wrote.

Jana Duggar wrote, “So excited for you all!”

“Congratulations y’all!!! So thrilled for you guys,” Joseph and Kendra Duggar chimed in.

“Can’t wait to meet her!!! Congratulations!” John-David and Abbie Duggar commented.

Josh and Anna have overcome several problems in their relationship. In May 2015, multiple girls came forward and accused Josh of molesting them when he was 14. The following August, he was involved in a cheating scandal after his information was leaked in the Ashley Madison hack. He apologized for being “the biggest hypocrite ever” and admitted he was “unfaithful” to his wife. He completed a six-month stint in rehab in March 2016.

Josh’s sister Jinger Duggar exclusively told Us Weekly that the scandal brought the entire family closer together.

“Our family was way closer because of that, and in spite of that, I guess you’d say,” the author of The Hope We Hold told Us earlier in April 2021. “I will never forget how I felt in that moment. And I think even everything that happens in our lives — because we’re in the public eye — it makes it more challenging because then it’s not just dealing with these things inwardly, but you have to give an answer to the world. That makes it a much tougher thing to walk through.”