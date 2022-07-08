How Long Will He Actually Spend In Prison?

In June 2022, Duggar was transferred from Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville, a low-security federal prison located outside of Dallas, Texas, in order to serve his sentence. As a result, Duggar is legally required to serve 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. “It’s about 10 and a half years, that’s the minimum he’s gonna do,” Rahmani said when asked how long Duggar will likely be behind bars.