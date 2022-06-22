Why Josh and Anna Duggar Won't Get Divorced Amid His Prison Sentence

Standing by her man. Anna Duggar is committed to her relationship with Josh Duggar — even though he’s spending the next 12 years in jail.

“She won’t move on with another man,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 33-year-old Florida native. “They don’t believe in divorce.”

The former TLC stars tied the knot in September 2008, sharing their first kiss at the altar. Anna and Josh went on to welcome seven children: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months.

In April 2021, shortly after the duo announced Anna’s seventh pregnancy, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was arrested in Arkansas. He was placed on federal hold at the Washington County jail and later pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

Following his arrest, Anna continued to support Josh, holding his hand at his pretrial hearing in November 2021. One month later, she was spotted leaving the Arkansas courthouse where her husband received his guilty verdict. The political activist was sentenced to 151 months in prison and faces $250,000 in fines for each count.

The terms of his supervised release include “no unsupervised contact with minors,” meaning Josh cannot see his own children if they are under age 18 after his release from prison. As his family reconciles with their new reality, Anna is turning to her faith.

“They look up to God and pray tirelessly for their family,” the source tells Us, adding that Josh and his wife remain “very devout” in their beliefs. “She’s going to stand by her husband and she’s going to continue raising their kids to the best of her ability.”

At the time of Josh’s arrest, his parents noted in a statement to Us that they would “continue to pray” for their son, Anna and their children. Cousin Amy Duggar, however, hasn’t been as supportive.

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” Amy, 35, wrote via Instagram in May amid Josh’s sentencing. “You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. You’ve been taught since you were a child that marriage is forever and you prayed for God to send you a partner. You’ve constructed a life and a family with him. You didn’t choose any of this, and your kids certainly didn’t either.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum emphasized that “there is no shame in divorcing Josh” if that is what’s safest for the pair’s children. “Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. … Josh has chosen how history will remember him. By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

