Not holding back. Amy Duggar King has been an outspoken critic of her cousin Josh Duggar in the wake of his fall from grace.

“I’ve always heard that there were people in this world that lived a double life, but I never thought that someone so close to home would be living a lie,” Amy wrote in a December 2015 blog post, referring to her cousin’s confession that he molested multiple girls as a teenager.

In 2006, Josh was investigated for sexually molesting five girls, including four of his sisters. Per In Touch, Jim Bob Duggar told police that his eldest son admitted to inappropriately touching girls without their consent multiple times from 2002 through 2003, noting that the family opted to send him to a reform program “that consisted of hard physical work and counseling,” rather than altering the authorities.

In Touch uncovered the police report in May 2015 and Josh confirmed that same day that he was guilty of sexual misconduct. “I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions,” he said in a statement at the time. “I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy and redemption.”

Three months later, hackers released the confidential information of millions of users on infidelity website Ashley Madison, one of which was Josh. The father of seven confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna, in the wake of the hack and subsequently checked into a faith-based rehab center in Illinois while his entire family tried to recover from the scandal.

“Rage came over me, sadness crept in, and reality sat in that the person I had known my entire life turned out to be a fraud, and a complete stranger,” Amy wrote about her reaction to the scandal in December 2015.

In April 2021, Josh was arrested and charged with “receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children … some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas announced in a press release at the time, noting that he allegedly downloaded the illegal material in May 2019.

Josh was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021 and is currently awaiting sentencing. In the wake of the verdict, Amy wrote via Twitter that her cousin “makes your skin crawl” and slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for not taking action to protect Josh’s victims from his “sinister” actions. “You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at!” she tweeted in May 2022. “Are they delusional?”

Keep scrolling to see every time Amy slammed her cousin over the years: