Dealing with the fallout. Amid Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal, parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have frequently spoken out about their feelings on the matter.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” the 19 Kids and Counting parents said in a statement to Us Weekly in April 2021. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh — who shares seven children with wife Anna Duggar — was arrested without bail earlier that month on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. After a trial in his home state of Arkansas, Josh was found guilty and convicted in December 2021.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” Jim Bob and Michelle told Us in a statement after the verdict. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through [child sexual abuse material].”

The political activist’s sentencing was scheduled for April 2022, however, a judge granted his motion filed that March to delay the proceedings until May due to COVID-19 precautions and delays. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Josh is the eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle. The twosome also share twins Jana Duggar and John-David Duggar, Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Joseph Duggar, Josiah Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, twins Jedidiah Duggar and Jeremiah Duggar, Jason Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, Jackson Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Josie Duggar. They also have custody of Michelle’s nephew, Tyler.

Ahead of his arrest, Josh was previously accused in 2015 of molesting multiple girls — including several of his sisters — when he was a teenager. Josh later admitted his actions, apologizing to his victims before completing a stint in a rehab facility.

“We are so thankful for everyone who worked with Josh in this program. It was a crucial first step in recovery and healing for Josh,” his parents wrote in a statement after his departure from the facility in March 2016. “Josh has now returned to Arkansas, where he will continue professional counseling and focus on rebuilding relationships with his family. We look to God for help and guidance and place all of our trust in Him. We are forever grateful for the love and prayers offered by so many and hope you will continue to pray in the days ahead.”

Scroll below for Michelle and Jim Bob’s candid quotes on Josh’s struggles through the years: