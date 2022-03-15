He Hasn’t Spoken to Drake Bell in Years

Despite having strong onscreen chemistry with Drake Bell, who he met on the set of The Amanda Show, the pair weren’t especially close off screen. “The world wanted to believe that we still shared a bedroom even if we weren’t filming the TV show, but once that was over, so was our connection. It was like camp, eventually everyone has to go home,” he wrote about the show’s ending in 2007. “Our names would become synonymous with each other forever. It’s a long life but there’s certainly a chance that Drake & Josh will be the most noteworthy thing either of us ever do.”

He continued: “This perhaps could explain why over a decade after the show ended, the world went insane when I got married and didn’t invite Drake to my wedding. … People couldn’t fathom that we’d only seen each other a handful of times since the show ended.” Peck also addressed Bell’s 2021 arrest for child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to minors, explaining that he was just as shocked as Nickelodeon fans were. “When Drake got into legal trouble, people ran to get my opinion. They thought I must have a take on this person I had spent so much time with, when in reality, it had been years since we’d talked and even longer since we’d seen each other. Which is why alongside everyone else who doesn’t know Drake, I was upset by the inexplicable events that unfolded in his life.”