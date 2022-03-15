Josh Never Knew His Father

According to the Amanda Show alum, his parents were coworkers who had a tryst while his father was allegedly separated from his wife. “They weren’t close enough to share a sandwich, let alone a baby, and I’m sure when my father found out my mom was pregnant, similar thoughts came crashing through his philandering head,” Peck wrote, explaining that his father hid the affair to protect family. As a result, Peck was 24 before he even saw a photo of his father.

Peck explained that it wasn’t until after he learned that his father had died that he was able to let go of the resentment he held towards him. “From what I could tell, this man was loved and revered by his children, he was all the things I wish he could’ve been for me, for them,” he wrote about finding his half-sister’s Facebook page and seeing her posts about their father. By looking at them, the YouTube star was able to realize that his father was a “flawed man” who made the best choices he could in the situation. Ultimately, realizing that helped Peck find closure after years of wondering about his dad.