November 2018

Roberts told Harper’s Bazaar that she tries to protect her kids from hearing about divorce rumors — but it isn’t easy.

“Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’” she said. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage.”