Alleged Attack Takes Place

Smollett, who is openly gay, told the Chicago Police Department that he had been attacked on January 29, 2019, at 2 a.m. He said he was approached by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs and “This is MAGA country,” beat him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck. He transported himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was released later that day in good condition.