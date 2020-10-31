Just call Kaitlyn Bristowe superwoman. Between perfecting her routines for Dancing With the Stars with partner Artem Chigvintsev and recording her “Off the Vine” podcast, the former Bachelorette still manages to free up some of her time for her favorite activities. She even let Us Weekly tag along for a day in her life to see what she does.

When she is not on the dance floor, practicing the foxtrot or paso doble, the Bachelor alum is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, and their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

“Even though I’m not a big routine [girl] over here, I love my morning dog walk with Jason,” says the Canada native, 35. “It’s my moment during the day to disconnect and be with my three guys that keep me grounded!”

Swimming is another way she likes to chill out. “I’ll sneak up to the rooftop pool as much as I can,” she quips. “I’ve always been a water baby!”

Surprisingly, Bristowe also enjoys working on her other work ventures during her downtime, including designing new products for her Dew Edit brand.

“It’s been a juggle balancing my businesses and dancing,” she notes, “but I couldn’t be more excited to finally launch my matching bandana and scrunchie Dew collection.”

And although having to record a podcast may seem like an added stressor as well, Bristowe finds it to be relaxing.

“I’m still keeping up with my two podcasts each week,” admits the former spin class instructor. “I’m finding it such a good way to stay in touch with people since I’m pretty much self-isolated when I’m not rehearsing! I call it my two hour laugh therapy sessions of the week!”

