A party for the ages! Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, started planning their wedding almost as soon as they got engaged.

The couple began dating in January 2019 after meeting while taping an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. In a full-circle moment, the former banker popped the question while the Bachelorette alum was preparing to tape another podcast episode in May 2021.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” the Dew Edit designer told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

In 2020, Tartick revealed that Bachelor producers gave him the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend during her The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! episode, but he decided to turn it down. He said he didn’t feel “any pressure” to say yes, but decided against it because he didn’t want their love story to overlap with Bristowe’s past romances in the franchise.

“We don’t need these stories to align in the same showing,” he told ET in June 2020. “But I told Kaitlyn after. … She’s like, ‘Thank God [you didn’t do it].’”

Instead, the proposal took place at home in Nashville. “I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast,’” the Bachelorette guest host joked about the big day. “I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!’”

While their wedding is still in the works, the duo have another future goal on their minds too: kids. “We’re on the same page, 100 percent on the same page. We want two kids,” Tartick said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in September 2020. “Over quarantine, we actually have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Completely normal, right?”

In the meantime, they have their two golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot, to keep them company. “If that next chapter is — will be — us having kids, she’s just going to be the most badass mother ever,” Tartick added of his bride-to-be. “Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

Keep scrolling to see everything the pair have shared about their upcoming nuptials: