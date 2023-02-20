‘Catfish’ Cohost Kamie Crawford: Inside a Day in My Life!

Kamie Crawford is just like Us! The former Miss Teen USA, 30, hosts three reality shows and a podcast while managing to maintain her fitness — and it’s all thanks to the power of caffeine.

“My day doesn’t start until I’m well caffeinated,” Crawford tells Us before sharing her go-to Starbucks order: “A grande iced matcha latte with almond milk, two scoops matcha powder, two pumps of chai and an espresso shot.”

Coffee — which comes after she spends her earlier hours sweating at the gym — gives her the boost she needs to head straight into her work grind, which begins with dishing out advice on her podcast, “Relationsh*t.”

“Whether it’s your relationship with your partner, family, coworkers, friends or yourself, we all need a little help to make it through sometimes,” she tells Us.

Helping others through “the good, the bad and the straight up sh—y” aspects of romances isn’t the only thing on Crawford’s calendar. She’s also the host of MTV’s Ex on the Beach Couples, Catfish and Are You the One?

While Crawford has been coanchoring Catfish alongside Nev Schulman since August 2020, she took over as emcee for Are You the One? in January. Ex on the Beach Couple’s however, is a brand new spinoff — and her latest endeavor — which premiered on Paramount+ earlier this month.

“Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after,” the reality show’s official description reads. “In a dramatic finale the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever.”

The opportunity to be a part of three different hit series is not something Crawford takes for granted. “I’m so blessed to have three amazing shows to promote right now,” the former beauty queen, who took home the trophy for Miss Teen USA in 2010, gushes to Us. “It’s a dream come true for me.”

