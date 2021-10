They Didn’t Know What to Think

Khloé was only 9 years old when O.J. was arrested and later admitted that she didn’t fully understand what was happening. “O.J. was always our Uncle O.J., Nicole was my Auntie Nicole,” she told E! True Hollywood Story in 2009. “You don’t really know what to believe or how to perceive it. … It’s sad to see your parents go through so much pain for trying to be true friends.”