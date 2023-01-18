“Learning through play at Foxcubs Nursery!” an Instagram posted from the Princess of Wales’ joint social media account with husband Prince William captioned a video. “Outstanding early years settings like this play a huge role in positively shaping a child’s development. The collaboration between staff and parents is just one of the ways children here are supported in their first five years.”
According to Harry, it was difficult for him to bid “farewell” to William on his wedding day in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” he wrote. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”
The BetterUp CIO noted that he “loved” his new sister-in-law despite the changes in his dynamic with the Prince of Wales, adding, “I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too.”
“[Kate] had other problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? The page boys? Half the kids in the wedding are from North America. They haven’t even arrived yet,” he continued, noting that Kate sent apology flowers after the misunderstanding which left the Suits alum in tears. “It was intolerable — but temporary.”
Shortly after the memoir hit bookshelves, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate was not happy with how Harry wrote about her. “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the insider shared. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”
“They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts,” the source detailed, adding that the texts “clearly show that there are two sides” to every story. “Harry feels strongly it’s important to get the true account of what happened out there.”
