In his upcoming book, Spare, Prince Harry is shedding a lot of light on his relationship with Prince William — and dragging Princess Kate into the mix.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the 38-year-old prince refers to William’s April 2011 wedding to Kate as “yet another farewell under this horrid roof” and “another sundering.”

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” he writes. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

Harry adds that the “ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind” as he doesn’t remember much of being his brother’s best man. He does note that he can recall Kate walking down the aisle as she looked “incredible.”

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he writes.

As Us previously confirmed, the former military pilot doesn’t hold back when it comes to his rocky relationship with the Duke of Cambridge in Spare, which drops on Tuesday, January 10. In another passage, Harry details an alleged physical fight with William, claiming the older prince “knocked [him] to the floor” in 2019. The altercation stemmed from William referring to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as “difficult” and “rude.”

Harry writes that his shirt was ripped, his necklace was broken and he called his therapist after the heated argument because William asked him not to tell Meghan.

“We’d had a million physical fights in our lives. … As boys we’d done nothing but fight. But this felt different,” he writes.

Harry and Meghan, who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 19 months, announced their plans to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They subsequently relocated to California and went on to document their “freedom” from the royal family in the six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, last month.

As the Duke of Sussex’s family stays mum on the claims in the book and show, Harry has started to do press for his memoir. “I would like to get my father [King Charles III] back, I would like to have my brother back,” he admitted in a teaser for his ITV interview, which airs on Sunday, January 8. “[But] they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.