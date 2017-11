Making history! The Houston Astros celebrated a 5-1 victory in Game 7 over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, November 1, making them World Series champions for the first time in 55 years as an MLB franchise. The team’s pitcher, Justin Verlander, was greeted at the end of the game by his ecstatic fiancée, Kate Upton. Scroll down for more sweet PDA pics of the pair!