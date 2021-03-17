Health Update Katherine Heigl Has ‘A New Pain Free Lease on Life’ After Neck Surgery: ‘I Am Now Bionic’ By Sophia Vilensky March 17, 2021 Courtesy Katherine Heigl/Twitter 3 2 / 3 Smiling Through It Heigl called her herniated disk the “most excruciating” pain she’d ever experienced. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News