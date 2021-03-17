Health Update

Katherine Heigl Has ‘A New Pain Free Lease on Life’ After Neck Surgery: ‘I Am Now Bionic’

By
Katherine Heigl Updates Fans After Neck Surgery
 Courtesy Katherine Heigl/Twitter
3
2 / 3
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Smiling Through It

Heigl called her herniated disk the “most excruciating” pain she’d ever experienced.

Back to top