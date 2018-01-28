Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx looked very much in love at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in New York City on Saturday, January 27.

The Dawsons Creek alum, 39, was ravishing in a red dress, with her short hair sleek, while her date looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The Django Unchained star, 50, and Holmes were spotted laughing together at a table and also had a good time with pals who came by to say hello. A source who attended the event told Us Weekly, “Katie looked really carefree and happy. Jamie had his hand on her leg and they looked very much like a couple.”

The pair has been strategic about keeping their relationship private since getting together at a 2013 fundraiser in East Hampton, New York. They finally went public with their romance in September 2017, when they were spotted taking a romantic stroll on a Malibu beach. The couple weren’t too surprised that they were spotted, with a Foxx source telling Us Weekly, “He expected pictures to come out even sooner than this.”

Since then, The Kennedys actress and Foxx have been stepping out more often, with Holmes attending the actor’s 50th birthday in Los Angeles in December, where they were seen kissing. Prior to that, Holmes supported Foxx at an appearance in New York City. “They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” another source told Us.

“When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own,” says another insider. “It’s what works for them.”

