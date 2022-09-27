Secrets to Her Successful Marriage

“Mostly, I believe we have stayed married this long because we have mastered the dark art of compromise … but like compromise, we had also mastered the darker art of obstinance,” Ripa explained in the memoir about being married to her husband, Mark Consuelos, since 1996.

The All My Children alum, who shares kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin with the actor, noted her interest in couples therapy, which Consuelos attempted twice before refusing to return.