Pics Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles Home Features a 300-Lb Sink, ‘Hannah Montana’ Room and Art Studio By Erin Crabtree July 29, 2020 Architectural Digest/YouTube 9 4 / 9 Chill Zone Her master bathroom features a gold tub, which she utilizes “at least three times a week.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jena Rose and Casper Magico Shine in New ‘Forever Yours’ Music Video Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News