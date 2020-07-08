Celeb BFFs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vacation With Friends Fai Khadra and Zack Bia in Utah

By
Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Vacation Desert With Friends
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
9
1 / 9
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Out on a Limb

Kylie ventured out onto a rope bridge while hiking with friends in Utah on July 7.

Back to top