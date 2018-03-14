Khloé Kardashian is eight months pregnant, and she’s feeling more confident about her body than ever! The 33-year-old reality star posed topless while promoting her company Good American’s maternity line, Good Mama, launching Thursday, March 15.

The designer — who’s expecting her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson —flaunted her pregnancy curves while sporting a pair of Good Mama jeans. Kardashian, who wore her hair down in waves for the sultry shoot, placed one hand over her bare chest and the other on her hip as she modeled the collection.

