Holy moly, Kourtney Kardashian is 40! Birthday tributes in honor of the eldest Kardashian sibling poured in on social media on Thursday, April 18, including sweet messages of love and memories from her friends and family.

Momager Kris Jenner was the first to take to Instagram to reflect on her firstborn as they celebrated the milestone occasion. “Happy Birthday Kourtney!!! I can’t believe you are 40!! I love you more than you can ever imagine…you will always be my baby,” Jenner, 63, gushed alongside a series of pictures including multiple throwback pics with the Poosh founder’s late father, Robert Kardashian.

“I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life,” she continued. “You are my heart and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories that we cherish. I love you. Mommy xoxo.”

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Larsa Pippen and more also shared their enthusiasm for the birthday girl — and the celebrations that are set to happen in her honor!

“Happy bday @kourtneykardash I love you to pieces,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, captioned an Instagram picture adding a second that read, “Can’t wait to celebrate tonight it’s gonna be a [show].

Ahead of her special day, Kourtney even got in on the fun posting a series of old photos of herself with Big Bird. “My second birthday,” she captioned the pics that show her dark hair pulled into pigtails while she rocked an adorable pink-and-white dress. “Big bird has come a long way.”

Kourtney — who shares kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — was also celebrated in a nearly 10-minute video posted on her lifestyle website, which included shoutouts from all of her siblings minus brother Rob Kardashian.

