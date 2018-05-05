It’s been 20 years since Kim Kardashian graduated from Marymount High School and she’s still in full celebration mode. After she attended her first 20-year high school reunion in April, the reality TV star left Wyoming, where she was with husband Kanye West on Friday, May 4, and headed to Las Vegas with her former classmates for round two.

The group got all dressed up for the festivities and headed out to see Cher’s show at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino. The makeup mogul shared photos and clips from the evening on her Instagram Stories and even teased that her look for the show was inspired by the songstress. Scroll down to see the photos Kardashian shared from her girls’ night out.