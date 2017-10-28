I got you, babe. Kim Kardashian kicked off Halloween by dressing up as Cher, alongside her best friend Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono. The social media mogul and her pal attended the Casamigo Annual Halloween Party on Friday, October 27, and their costumes were spot-on!

The duo arrived hand in hand at the star-studded 1970s bash held at the Gibson Showroom in West Hollywood. Although a source tells Us Weekly that they didn’t stay long, they posed for photos wearing their costumes inspired by what the iconic singing duo wore to the Academy Awards in 1973.

Before heading to the event, Kardashian, 37, showed off her costume and toned abs in a video on Snapchat, wearing a long, black wig and two-piece yellow ensemble that was almost identical to Cher’s original Bob Mackie outfit, while the Oscar winner’s hit song “Believe” played in the background. Cheban, 43, danced with her, wearing a burgundy suit with a wig and mustache similar to the late singer, who died in 1998.

The Keep Up With the Kardashians star began teasing her look early on Friday, tweeting to fans: “Getting ready for tonight! My first look for the Halloween week! Can you guess what I’m going to be??? #HallowKKWeen”

Getting ready for tonight! My first look for the Halloween week! Can you guess what I’m going to be??? #HallowKKWeen — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

The Selfish author then gave a play by play as she got ready, and once she was finished, Cheban joined her for a duet of the singing duo’s 1965 hit, “I Got You Babe.”

Cher gave a shout-out to the business mogul on Twitter on Saturday, October 28, for dressing up as her, writing: “@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃 You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋”

@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃

You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋

Dream Of India"Is Perfect 4U,&@BobMackie at his best — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2017

The singer previously gave Kardashian her seal of approval after the reality star emulated the pop icon on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “❤️ This pic. Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of ??. My Little Armenian?,” the “Believe” singer, 71, tweeted said back in August to a fan who thanked Kardashian for honoring her. “Sister did us both Proud ??.” Kardashian shared the tweet later that day, and responded to her idol saying, “I love you!!!!”

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian told the magazine. “To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the ‘70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!