Kim Didn’t Speak to Kanye for Months

Kardashian admitted that things were “off and on” between her and West after she filed for divorce.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” she said of their post-split dynamic. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it’ll be like that.”

The Skims founder added that she hopes they are “coparenting goals” one day.

“I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before,” she said. “I think we just have a different kind of platform now, but, you know, it doesn’t mean that, maybe, because he expressed himself in a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we’ll have that again. I’m always really hopeful and, you know, he’s an amazing dad and I never really also judged the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not.”