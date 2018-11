Glamour and plenty of PDA! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and more stars stepped out in style for the LACMA 2018 Art+Film Gala honoring photographer Catherine Opie and director Guillermo del Toro in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 3.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities attended and find out what happened behind the scenes at the event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.