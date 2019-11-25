Can you keep up? Kim Kardashian candidly addressed an assortment of topics, including her marriage to Kanye West and her Paris robbery, during her New York Magazine’s The Cut interview published on Monday, November 25. The 39-year-old multihyphenate is the first of six high-profile figures highlighted by the magazine for helping “shape” the last decade.

“So I’d say 2010, 2011 was like, ‘I’ll do anything.’ Cupcakes, milkshakes,” she said of early days. “So I go to a milkshake place in Dubai, thinking, ‘Oh, it’s just, you know, some little milkshake store.’ Maybe, like, 250,000 people showed up to the Dubai mall. I had never seen anything like it before. We had to sneak out the back.”

The KKW Beauty mogul continued, “I mean, I took videos of the thousands, hundreds of thousands of people at the mall in Dubai. My mom [Kris Jenner] and I looked at each other — because I made her come with me — and we were like, ‘Holy s–t. What is going on? A milkshake place?’”

According to Kardashian, there is “really nothing” the general public doesn’t already know about her. Beginning in October 2007, she let the world in on her behind-the-scenes life with her family’s E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The success of this long-running show has inspired several spinoffs, including Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, starring her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Life of Kylie, which featured the youngest KarJenner member, Kylie Jenner.

Over a decade later, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is still going strong as it’s currently airing episodes from its 17th season. In regards to documenting her life on television, Kim has no regrets.

“I’ve never regretted it. I’ve always felt, like, I’m so grateful to have all of those memories on-camera,” she explained. “I will look back and think, ‘Oh, my God, what was I wearing? Why is my makeup like that?’”

The Selfish author even admitted that she can “sit back and laugh” about how much she “cared” about making a name for herself early on, adding: “Oh my God, I was desperate!”

Scroll down to read more revelations from Kim’s The Cut interview.