On How Her Paris Robbery Inspired Her Career Change

Kim regarded her experience of being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 with helping her come to the “realization” of a new career opportunity: an attorney. “I truly think once I got robbed, it took something out of me in the best way,” she began. “All the things that really mattered to me then deeply — how many bags I had, what car I drove … I still like all that stuff, but it doesn’t matter. It could go away. For so long, people have tried to partner me with things, but this was the first thing where I thought, ‘You know what? I want to go to law school. I want to help people. Let me work for the next ten years and build up my brands, and then one day, in ten years, just give up being Kim K. and become a lawyer.’”

She added that “no publicist would have ever told me to get into prison reform.”