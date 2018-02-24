It’s the Family Feud episode we didn’t know we needed but can’t wait to see! Kim Kardashian revealed on Saturday, February 24, that she and her klan, including husband Kanye West, were taping an episode of Family Feud.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, posted several Snapchat videos from the green room before they headed out to the game show stage.

“I’ve jumped ship from Team Kar-Jen. I’m on Team West, guys,” the Selfish author told fans. “We’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners vs. the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re gonna win.”

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian, 33, who wore a curve-hugging black outfit that showed off her baby bump, also shared a video backstage with half-sister Kendall Jenner, 22.

At one point Kim turned her camera on Team Kardashian-Jenner, including Kris Jenner, 62, and her mom, Mary Jo Campbell, and commented that she’d been excluded from the huddle, prompting her grandmother to turn around and boo her.

Also in attendance was Kim’s bestie Jonathan Cheban, who appeared to be playing for Team West. He posted a Snapchat video claiming to be nervous before the game got underway.

