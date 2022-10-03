A royal welcome. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla enjoyed their first joint engagement in Scotland since the official period of mourning Queen Elizabeth II ended.

The new monarch, 73, wore a green and blue tartan kilt for the event in the historic city of Dunfermline on Monday, October 3, while Camilla, 75, wore a matching green coat. After greeting Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Charles shook hands with well-wishers as they lined the streets of Dunfermline to celebrate it’s official status as the newest city in Scotland.

The metropolis — which is best known for being the birthplace of King Charles I, as well as the burial site of several famed Scottish kings like Robert the Bruce — was awarded city status during the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

“There could be no more fitting way to mark my beloved mother’s extraordinary life of service than by granting this honor to a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country,” Charles said in a speech at Dunfermline’s City Chambers. “We gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life.”

The queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8 at the age of 96. Following her death, Charles and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind her casket during a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Her body was then transported to London and she was honored with a state funeral on September 19, before being buried at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Great Britain was in an official state of mourning for 10 days following the queen’s death, but Charles extended the mourning period for the royal family for another week after her funeral.

The sovereign has continued to honor his late mother in many of his speeches following his ascension to the throne. “My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Charles said in a speech during his Ascension Ceremony on September 10. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

He continued: “In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments.”

The king is also keeping his mother’s memory close as he begins work as the country’s new leader. In a photograph released on September 23, a framed portrait of Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, was visible on the table behind Charles’ desk.

“His Majesty The King’s Red Box 🧰,” the royal family’s official Instagram account captioned the touching snapshot. “The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The documents are sent from the Private Secretary’s Office to The King, wherever he may be in residence, in a locked red despatch box.”

