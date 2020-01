July 2003

Kobe was charged with sexual assault after a a 19-year-old Colorado hotel employee accused him of misconduct. He ultimately denied the allegations, but he did admit to being unfaithful to his wife. “I’m innocent. I sit here in front of you guys furious at myself, disgusted at myself for making the mistake of adultery,” he said during a press conference, where Vanessa was seated beside him. “I love my wife with all my heart. She’s my backbone.” The charges were later dropped.