Edgy! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out wearing a suggestive T-shirt during date night with boyfriend Travis Barker on Friday, March 16.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, were pictured holding hands as they went to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictures from the outing showed Kardashian wearing a black peacoat with a white top underneath. The T-shirt, which she wore tucked into a pair of black flared pants, featured several NSFW phrases including “Beat me, Bite me, Suck me, F–k me.”

Barker, for his part, matched the Calabasas native’s monochromatic look. He donned a black jacket with several pins on the chest, a white shirt with black print, black jeans and matching sneakers.

The pair have been increasingly public about their romance. The same day as their date, the musician posted a pic via his Instagram Story expressing his devotion to Kardashian in what appeared to be chocolate. The sweet snap showed a plate with “Travis [heart] Kourtney” written on it.

Barker and Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official shortly after Valentine’s Day. The reality TV personality posted a photo of them holding each other’s hands on February 16. Us Weekly confirmed they were dating one month earlier, after the pair spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home, with an insider telling Us that they got together after being “close friends for years.”

In February, a source told Us the duo are a perfect match, revealing that they have “so much in common.”

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids,” the insider said at the time. “They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

The same source told Us they “have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast.”

Kardashian was previously linked to Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter, Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He and the model were married from 2004 to 2008.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kardashian and Barker’s recent night out.