Kylie Jenner is keeping up with the latest trends, which extends to beverages.

Jenner, 26, counts herself a fan of soda brand Poppi, which offers drinks made of fruit juice, apple cider vinegar and agave inulin prebiotics. Unlike most sodas, Poppi is chock full of healthy ingredients, has less than 5 grams of sugar and is only 25 calories.

Founded by Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Poppi exploded after getting a Shark Tank investment before Jenner, Post Malone, Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez were left impressed when they tried samples.

“I got really excited to share [Poppi] with people versus, I think, a lot of people who start businesses to get rich,” Allison told Austin Woman magazine in December 2023. “It just feels so good to [help people] cut sugar out of their diets or help someone with stomach problems or give a mom a better beverage for her kids. There’s so much opportunity.”

