Mom and dad night out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs game in the rapper’s hometown on Wednesday, April 18.

The couple coordinated in black as they watched the Rockets take the win. The Lip Kit creator, 20, wore an oversized shirt and showed off her blunt shoulder-length cut while the rapper wore a black shirt and leather pants.

She and Scott, 25, previously attended the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, together over the weekend.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby girl, Stormi, in February, and only spoke about the pregnancy after her arrival. (Us confirmed in September that she was expecting.)

Ahead of the basketball game, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable video of her little girl smiling.

“She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors,” a source previously told Us of Jenner. A second noted: “She’s never seemed happier. She’s a really natural mom. You can tell she feels complete now that she has a baby.”

