Kylie Jenner Treats Aire to 1st Taste of Ice Cream During Disneyland Trip

Happiest place on earth! Kylie Jenner and her two children, Stormi and Aire, topped off their Disneyland day with a sweet treat.

The Kardashians star, 25, documented her family outing on Friday, February 16, via her Instagram Story, revealing that sister Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, was also part of the theme park crew. (Kardashian, 42, shares Chicago, 5, daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

“I wanna go with you,” Stormi, 5, told her mom in one of the social media videos. “I wanna go with you too!” Chicago, also 5, chimed in while holding onto her aunt’s hand as they wandered through Disney’s California Adventure Park.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a close-up snap of the two girls posing in special glasses while in line for a ride.

“These two,” she captioned the photo that showed Stormi wearing torn jeans, a black T-Shirt and a matching black leather jacket. Chicago, for her part, rocked a vintage Syracuse racing tee and pink sweatpants with sneakers.

Throughout the day, Jenner, who shares Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, gave fans a peak at the squad’s activities. It wasn’t until the crew stopped for pineapple Dole Whip dessert — which is a soft serve ice cream made from pineapple — that she revealed that her 12-month-old son was with them.

“First ice cream,” the beauty mogul wrote alongside an Instagram Story video of her youngest child trying the Dole Whip.

In the clip, Aire’s eyes got wide as his mom fed him the cold treat. The little one, who celebrated his first birthday on February 2, held onto a blanket and a Cars toy while sitting in his stroller. He wore light-washed jeans and a black hoodie as he licked his lips.

The family fun day came one month after Us Weekly broke the news in January that Jenner and Scott, 30, had called it quits after dating on and off since 2017.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Later that month, Jenner celebrated her kids’ birthdays solo with separate parties. Stormi had a rainbow-unicorn themed-bash on January 31 and two days later Aire was treated to a racing-centric event.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, February 15, of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s outlook on her recent breakup from Scott. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

Jenner’s pals, however, “aren’t so convinced” that this split will last. “They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point,” the insider added.

