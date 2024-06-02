Kylie Jenner puts her skin first, in part due to Qure’s LED Light Therapy Mask.

The Kardashians star, 26, has vouched for the brand’s mask when it comes to treating skin blemishes, acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and more. The product is an FDA-cleared device that offers 3-minute, wireless and hands-free daily treatments. Each treatment is completely customizable based on one of five facial areas and specific skin concerns.

The portable LED Light Therapy Mask offers three treatment modes: Anti-Breakout, Anti-Aging and custom zones. According to a website description, each mode uses a combination of light wavelengths to treat deep skin issues.

“Safe, clinically proven wavelengths of light penetrate the layers of the skin at various depths to trigger natural cellular reactions that treat skin concerns from the inside out, for immediate and long-lasting results,” a description reads. “The same technology used in clinics by dermatologists, giving you transformative results conveniently from home, without the clinical price tag.”

Keep scrolling for details on the LED Light Therapy Mask and more items the stars are buzzing about this week: