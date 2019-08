Her Clothing and Accessories

Kylie gave fans a glimpse inside her massive closet on YouTube in August 2018. She even has a separate room for her designer purses, with one shelf dedicated entirely to Hermès designs. “I have been collecting these bags for a minute. They’re also a great investment,” she told viewers at the time. On top of that, Kylie makes money off the custom merchandise she sells, including wall calendars and iPhone cases!