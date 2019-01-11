Lauren Sanchez Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Jeff Bezos Affair

Lauren Sánchez was seen wearing her wedding ring in September, months into her affair with Jeff Bezos.

The former Extra host made headlines on Wednesday, January 9, after the National Enquirer revealed she was unfaithful to husband Patrick Whitesell with the married Amazon CEO. The magazine has footage of Sánchez, 49, and Jeff, 54, together over the last eight months.

Hours before the news of the affair broke, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the pair, who share four children, said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” the statement continued. “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

Contrary to reports of a split, Sánchez was still wearing her wedding ring as recently as September. Scroll through to see the photos: