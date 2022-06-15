Remini Shared Video Criticizing Tom Cruise

After the May 2022 premiere of Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick, Remini shared a TikTok video criticizing the Mission Impossible star, who has been a follower of Scientology since 1986.

The clip was a reaction to Cruise’s Top Gun costar Miles Teller singing his praises in an interview. “Oh is this what we’re doing now? We just completely forgot about the fact that he’s in Scientology?” a TikTok user asks in the footage. “We’re gonna forget about Leah Remini and the stories that Leah Remini shared about leaving Scientology and the impact that Tom Cruise has on Scientology. No, we’re not.”

Remini shared the video, writing, “I couldn’t have said it bette