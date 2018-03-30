PDA alert! Leonardo DiCaprio was out and about with rumored girlfriend Camila Marrone — and the model couldn’t keep her hands, or lips, away from the actor.

The rumored couple headed out for a breakfast date together on Wednesday, March 28, at Gesso restaurant in West Hollywood, California. The pair were spotted leaving the eatery dressed casually, and the 20-year-old was spotted sweetly kissing the actor, 43, on his shoulder as they walked to their car.

Scroll down to see more photos of DiCaprio and Marrone during their outing.