Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

June 1996

The pair were introduced when Mann auditioned for Apatow’s film The Cable Guy, which premiered in June 1996. In October 2012, the New York native told Elle he fell in love the minute he met his future wife.

The Knocked Up actress, however, had a crush on the film’s director, Ben Stiller. Still, she gave Apatow a chance after realizing he might be a good fit for her.

“On the way to [a] basketball game, I was like, ‘Oh!’ It hit me. My previous boyfriend was really mean. And I thought, [Judd’s] nice. This is the type of person I should be with,” Mann told the magazine. “And then we made out after the game.”

Though her feelings weren’t there right away, the Other Woman actress fell fast.

“I think the morning after — oops! I slept over … I remember driving home feeling so happy and like … I felt like I was already in love.”