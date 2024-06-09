Levi’s is making sure that everyone, including Paris Hilton, is sliving throughout Pride Month.

To celebrate the June festivities, the iconic denim brand launched a limited-edition apparel collection that Hilton, 43, has already worn.

“Giddy up. This season, we’re celebrating queer joy through self-expression — with a collection inspired by LGBTQIA+ rodeo culture from the ’70s to today,” a description on the brand’s website reads.

The range includes cut-off shorts, a rainbow Community Tee, a “Rainbow Radio” Trucker Cap, a patchwork denim vest and colorful socks.

“Our Pride apparel is all about creating a sense of belonging. No matter how you identify, what your pronouns are and how you express yourself — who you are matters. Our clothes have never been just clothes, they’re a symbol of self-expression,” a statement says. “And our range of Pride clothing is no exception to that. Whether you’re wearing your favorite Pride parade outfit or a customized Pride shirt, celebrate every bit of who you are with style.”

Part of all proceeds from the Pride 2024 range will go to Outright Action International, a global organization working to advance human rights for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

For more on Levi’s Pride Month collection and other items the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling: