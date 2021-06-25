Shaken, Not Stirred!

The Blacklight actor revealed in June 2021 that he was in consideration to be the next James Bond early in his career, but his then-girlfriend Richardson convinced him not to take the role. “Yeah, they approached, I believe it was a couple of calls from Barbara Broccoli, who’s now the main producer of the Bond films,” Neeson recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “This was after I had done Schindler’s List, which was 26 years ago. But I wasn’t offered it. I know they were looking at various actors and I, apparently, was among them.”

Neeson noted that his “dear departed wife” gave him a stern talking to while he was still in the casting conversation. “We were doing a movie together in South Carolina, and she says, ‘Darling, if you’re offered James Bond, and you’re going to play it, you’re not going to marry me,’” he said. “So, anytime we had arguments afterward, I would go up to her and [sing the theme song].”