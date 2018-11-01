Whether they know it or not, everyone could use a little more hedgehog in their life. Especially a pair like Lionel and Lilo, who wear adorable tiny hats and have a knack for home decorating.

The Insta-famous cuties — who have 135,000 followers — look oh-so-sharp (get it?) as they stroll (in the palm of someone’s hand) through their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, where they regularly hit the Historic District, Rainbow Row and more, all with a certain swagger.

Like you might do with your bestie, these cute quilled creatures obsess over bohemian home decor, cop a squat with (well, actually in) waffle ice cream cones, and explore local shops with their owner Anna Mathias.

As a part of Us Weekly’s VIPet Scene series, the hogs share their favorite places to be crazy cute in South Carolina’s oldest city. Scroll on to read more!