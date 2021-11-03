Little Mix Breaks Their Silence

The trio publicly addressed their feud with Nelson in an October 2021 interview with The Telegraph in which Thirlwall explained that they dealt with their former bandmate “the best way that we know how and got each other through it.”

She added, “We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner.”

Thirlwall also said that the girl group doesn’t “really want to dwell” on the past “because we have so much to celebrate as a three.”