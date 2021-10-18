The ‘Blackfishing’ Accusations

After releasing a video for her first solo single, “Boyz,” in October 2021, the Brit was accused of “blackfishing.” In response to the criticism, Nelson told Vulture that month, “I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” claiming she’s “very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.”

The X-Factor UK alum had a message for the haters. “I want to be authentic and true to myself, and if people don’t like that, don’t be my fan,” she said. “Don’t be a part of my journey.”