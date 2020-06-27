For someone who lives in the spotlight, Maggie Q’s everyday life is simple and low-key. While reading scripts and working on her ecofriendly athleisure brand, Qeep Up, takes up a large portion of her day, the actress, 41, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that she always makes time for things that matter most to her.

Eating right and working out is a must for the Designated Survivor alum. Every morning, Maggie Q blends herself a healthy green drink for breakfast. “Making my own juice makes me happy,” she notes.

Then that’s followed by a meditation session with her rescue dogs that “brings much peace” to her day, says the animal rights advocate.

Afterward, Maggie Q stretches out her limbs for a hike. “Stretching is everything,” she explains. “If I don’t do it, I feel my whole body go downhill.”

Another way the Hawaii native likes to stay in shape? “Yoga is my No. 1,” she revealed on a September 2019 episode of Us Weekly’s “Get Tressed With Us” podcast, noting that she loves taking Katonah Yoga classes in New York City. Maggie Q also told Us that she takes her ActivatedYou probiotic supplements daily, which she credits with helping her maintain the same weight since high school.

Finally, after exercising, the Qeep Up blogger whips up a cup of joe for herself. “My coffee routine is next-level,” Maggie Q admits. ‘I love putting superfoods and natural additives into it.”

Her day, however, isn’t complete without a moment to relax outdoors. Notes Maggie Q, “I need nature every day like I need food.”

Keep scrolling to see Maggie Q’s healthy and low-key day in action.